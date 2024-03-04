Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Truist Financial

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CL King began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IART

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $59.33.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.30 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,307 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,042,156 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after buying an additional 77,489 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 310,328 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after buying an additional 33,935 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,257 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after buying an additional 40,260 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.