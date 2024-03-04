Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Up 36.2% in February

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,600 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the January 31st total of 338,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.2 days.

Intact Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $168.67 on Monday. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $132.66 and a 12 month high of $175.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.08.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

