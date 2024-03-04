Inspirato (ISPO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.82) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inspirato Price Performance

Inspirato stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. Inspirato has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISPO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Inspirato by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 17,121 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Inspirato during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Inspirato during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Inspirato by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences.

