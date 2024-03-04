Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Takes $216,000 Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 69,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,346 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 309,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $30.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.