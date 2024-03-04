Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 323 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $499.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $516.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $488.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.83. The company has a market capitalization of $116.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.90.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

