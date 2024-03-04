Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,941 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.
Welltower Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $92.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.88, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.78. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.18 and a 52-week high of $94.63.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 381.26%.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
