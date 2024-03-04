Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,921 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $306,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $306,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,478.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,220,000. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $70.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

