Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCID has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of LCID opened at $3.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

