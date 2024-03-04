Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

FEZ opened at $50.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $50.93.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.