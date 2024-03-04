Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $219,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 79.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,273 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.4% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 35,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 185.1% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $86.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.55. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The firm has a market cap of $141.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. HSBC lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Morgan Stanley

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.