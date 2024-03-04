Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,796 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 779,545 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter valued at $4,323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $22.29 on Monday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $23.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

