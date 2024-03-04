Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,183 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock opened at $202.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $99.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $206.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

