Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $84.99 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

