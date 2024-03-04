Insider Selling: MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Sells 250 Shares of Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $30,722.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,795.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ MKSI traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,652. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $128.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.33.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.25 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 50.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

View Our Latest Report on MKSI

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 134,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,255 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.