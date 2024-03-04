Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN) Position Lessened by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at $244,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS UJAN opened at $35.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.81.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.