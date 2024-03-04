Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,174 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Ingevity worth $15,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 11.6% during the second quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,401,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,666,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 410,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 42,408 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,176,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,029,000 after purchasing an additional 30,632 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 38.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 56,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the third quarter valued at $7,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NGVT. CJS Securities lowered Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ingevity from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

Ingevity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $45.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.77 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.54. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

