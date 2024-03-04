Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW) Short Interest Update

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ IPXXW opened at $0.11 on Monday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.

Get Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.