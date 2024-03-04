Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW) Short Interest Update

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ IPXXW opened at $0.11 on Monday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile
