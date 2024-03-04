Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA) Short Interest Up 36.8% in February

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the January 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Inception Growth Acquisition Price Performance

IGTA stock opened at $10.84 on Monday. Inception Growth Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66.

Institutional Trading of Inception Growth Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC grew its position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 204,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 79,594 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 100,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 50,513 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Inception Growth Acquisition by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 45,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

Inception Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

