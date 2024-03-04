ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMGN. Guggenheim cut ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lowered ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.26 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair lowered ImmunoGen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IMGN

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $31.23 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18.

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $3,452,883.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,643.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,362.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $3,452,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,643.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,660 shares of company stock worth $9,210,070. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 3,028.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.