Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,150 ($27.27) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($23.47) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,726 ($21.89) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,674.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,583.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. IMI has a 52-week low of GBX 1,394 ($17.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,776 ($22.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,855.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a GBX 19.20 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from IMI’s previous dividend of $9.10. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,903.23%.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

