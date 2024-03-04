IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

IMAX Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:IMAX opened at $17.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73. IMAX has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.09 million, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. IMAX had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $86.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in IMAX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 11.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 0.3% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Articles

