Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 66.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,377 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 37,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock opened at $260.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.18. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $267.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.