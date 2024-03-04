ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) PT Raised to $173.00 at Barrington Research

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barrington Research from $145.00 to $173.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.88. The stock had a trading volume of 24,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,861. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.64. ICF International has a twelve month low of $104.19 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. ICF International had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $478.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ICF International will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ICF International news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $372,408.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,938.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $343,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,290.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $372,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,938.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,483. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ICF International by 27.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ICF International during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

