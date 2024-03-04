H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.86

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.86 and last traded at $51.54, with a volume of 290966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

H&R Block Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.49. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $4,228,172.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in H&R Block by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,503,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

