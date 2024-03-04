HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in HP by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,966,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $76,229,000 after purchasing an additional 112,427 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HP by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in HP by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in HP by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPQ. Barclays increased their target price on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,699,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,145,288. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. HP’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

