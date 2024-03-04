Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the January 31st total of 203,100 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOV shares. TheStreet upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

In other news, Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,862 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $597,026.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,584.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $597,026.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,584.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 32,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $4,519,183.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,482.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,700,027 in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after buying an additional 65,519 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after buying an additional 34,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $1,435,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 30,439 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after buying an additional 29,938 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOV stock traded down $5.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,055. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $183.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.69.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $594.20 million during the quarter.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

