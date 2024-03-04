Hovde Group Downgrades Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) to Market Perform

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank First from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Bank First Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BFC stock opened at $85.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.27. Bank First has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $92.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.55 and a 200 day moving average of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.37 million during the quarter. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 31.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank First will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bank First

In other news, Director Phillip R. Maples purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,050.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank First

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank First in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bank First in the third quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Bank First by 145.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bank First by 26.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bank First in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

