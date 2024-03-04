Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Down 21.7% in February

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the January 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,902,000 after buying an additional 258,160 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Honda Motor by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,410,000 after buying an additional 573,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Honda Motor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,076,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,509,000 after buying an additional 141,727 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after buying an additional 1,316,546 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,179,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,727,000 after buying an additional 184,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $36.82. The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $36.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.68 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

