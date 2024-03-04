Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $440.00 at TD Cowen

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.75.

NYSE HD opened at $384.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.01. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $385.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 632,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $219,365,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

