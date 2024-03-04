Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Hologic by 312.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

