Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector outperform" rating on the stock. Scotiabank's price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.65% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,979,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,412. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $553.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,851,000 after buying an additional 440,267 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $1,318,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 106,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 61.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,949,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,793,000 after buying an additional 741,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

