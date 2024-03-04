Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA) Short Interest Update

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Institutional Trading of Healthcare AI Acquisition
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition by 1.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HAIA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.97. 193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,084. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $11.48.
About Healthcare AI Acquisition
Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.