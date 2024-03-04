Head-To-Head Comparison: Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) versus SENSIO Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNIOF)

Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Free Report) and SENSIO Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNIOF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Video Display and SENSIO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video Display -18.17% N/A -28.31% SENSIO Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of SENSIO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.8% of Video Display shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Video Display $8.10 million 0.76 -$1.99 million ($0.27) -3.89 SENSIO Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -1.76

This table compares Video Display and SENSIO Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SENSIO Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Video Display. Video Display is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SENSIO Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Video Display and SENSIO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video Display 0 0 0 0 N/A SENSIO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SENSIO Technologies beats Video Display on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Video Display

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems for government, military, aerospace, medical, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates in four divisions: Simulation and Training Products; Cyber Secure Products; Data Display CRTs; and Other Computer Products. It offers dome and multi-faceted aircraft simulator display systems, video walls for broadcast and control centers, rugged video walls for combat information centers, rugged flat panel displays and computers, projector and monitor upgrades, and projection screens. The company also provides cyber security products, such as TEMPEST technology products and custom engineering solutions; and various contract services, including the design and testing solutions for defense and niche commercial uses. In addition, it manufactures and distributes cathode ray tubes (CRTs) for use in data display screens, such as computer terminal monitors, medical monitoring equipment, and various other data display applications, as well as in television sets; and distributes CRTs and other electronic tubes purchased from original equipment manufacturers, as well as offers cyber-secure keyboards. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Cocoa, Florida.

About SENSIO Technologies

SENSIO Technologies Inc. develops and markets stereoscopic technologies for consumer electronics, digital broadcasting, digital cinema, and semiconductor markets. It offers SENSIO Hi-Fi 3D that renders fidelity to the originally-captured images for 3D content delivered over cable, satellite, or the Internet; SENSIO 3D Encoder family solutions for encoding stereoscopic 3D signals into frame-compatible formats; and SENSIO 3D Decoder family solutions for decoding frame-compatible 3D formats. The company also provides SENSIO Autodetect that provides automatic format detection without the need for end-user intervention; and SENSIO Noise Reducer that is designed to remove video noises, including discrete cosine transfer artifacts and various random noises, as well as offers content solutions comprising 3DGO!, a 3D video-on-demand service. It has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

