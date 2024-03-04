Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Hayward Price Performance

Shares of Hayward stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.21. 170,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,686. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Hayward has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $16.04.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hayward will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hayward

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hayward by 56.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Hayward by 918.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Hayward by 44.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

