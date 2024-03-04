HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HCP. StockNews.com raised shares of HashiCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.
HashiCorp Stock Down 0.8 %
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $295,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $295,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 676,038 shares of company stock worth $15,835,172 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in HashiCorp by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 82.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HashiCorp
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Target Stock Has a Plan to Compound Your Investment
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Disney Stock is Ridiculously Cheap Now That the Worst is Past
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- The Ozempic Diet Trend is Lifting These 2 Carnivore Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.