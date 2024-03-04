Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,620 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HASI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after purchasing an additional 86,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HASI traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.11. 49,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 19.42 and a quick ratio of 19.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 117.91%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.