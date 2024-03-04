GYEN (GYEN) Price Down 0.5% This Week

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One GYEN token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a market cap of $35.54 million and $73,302.07 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GYEN

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 2,098,780,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

