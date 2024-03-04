Guggenheim Trims Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Target Price to $52.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Guggenheim from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on D. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.91.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $44.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,176,000 after acquiring an additional 199,629 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after buying an additional 87,280 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 60,835 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

