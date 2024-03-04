Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.60

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 64204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.

Guardant Health Trading Down 0.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.54. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile



Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

See Also

