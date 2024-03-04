Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.60

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 64204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Guardant Health
Guardant Health Trading Down 0.3 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
