Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 3,050,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Financiero Galicia

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 37.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 996,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,886. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $23.71.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.