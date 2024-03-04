Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock Position Cut by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Graco were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 64.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 5.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $91.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.54.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.86 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Graco’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

In other Graco news, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $1,350,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,493.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,138 shares of company stock worth $4,418,008. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

