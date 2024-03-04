Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 6,606 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 67.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,606 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,323.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,323.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.65, for a total transaction of $967,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,328,483.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,665 shares of company stock worth $12,503,969 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $942.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $982.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $934.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $862.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.