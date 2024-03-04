Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 22,560 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,560 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

NYSE:MMM opened at $91.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average of $98.08. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $113.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.82%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

