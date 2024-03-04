Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,713 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 177.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,787.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $409,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,647.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

AXIS Capital Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE AXS opened at $60.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $4.19. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

