Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,468 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Grocery Outlet worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,411,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,086,000 after acquiring an additional 412,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,334,000 after buying an additional 96,832 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,941,000 after acquiring an additional 616,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,576,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,599,000 after purchasing an additional 387,274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $26.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $36.54.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GO shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

