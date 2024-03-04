GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.62.

GDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

GoodRx Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in GoodRx by 2,602.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GoodRx by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $8.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -417.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 8.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

