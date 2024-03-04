GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.62.
GDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, February 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $8.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -417.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 8.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37.
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.
