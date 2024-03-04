Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.63

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.63 and last traded at $64.63, with a volume of 1338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.02.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Architects LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,672,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,608,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,705,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,582,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 276,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 79,778 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

