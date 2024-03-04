Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Trading Down 7.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.8% during trading on Monday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $45.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Golden Entertainment traded as low as $31.59 and last traded at $31.59. Approximately 141,406 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 136,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.26.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, CFO Charles Protell sold 10,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $414,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 643,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,397,563. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 156.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 609,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after buying an additional 371,850 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 9.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 359,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,296,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $851,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 33.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 389,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 98,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $904.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded taverns and distributed gaming operations. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,700 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms.

