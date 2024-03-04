Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Acquired by Legion Partners Asset Management LLC

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 272.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,835,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Globalstar accounts for 2.7% of Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Globalstar worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Globalstar by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 106,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,473 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Globalstar by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 29,490 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Globalstar by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,402,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 65,866 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Globalstar

In other Globalstar news, Director James F. Lynch purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $865,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,775,445.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James F. Lynch acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $417,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,002.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Lynch acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,540,720 shares in the company, valued at $14,775,445.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Globalstar Stock Down 6.1 %

GSAT traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,664,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.00 and a beta of 0.84. Globalstar, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.06 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

