GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.20

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from GlobalData’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON DATA opened at GBX 178.05 ($2.26) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,560.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. GlobalData has a one year low of GBX 132 ($1.67) and a one year high of GBX 220 ($2.79). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 197.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 484.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.58.

In other news, insider Michael Danson sold 11,194,030 shares of GlobalData stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.55), for a total transaction of £22,500,000.30 ($28,538,813.17). Corporate insiders own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

GlobalData Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; agribusiness; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; food services; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

